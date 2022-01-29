Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 18,311 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,709,000 after acquiring an additional 489,630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $48,145,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 139,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after buying an additional 141,329 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

