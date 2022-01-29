Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 657 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.77 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

