Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

