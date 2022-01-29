Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 7,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 144.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 159,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $549,886,000 after buying an additional 94,343 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,167.18.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,384.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

