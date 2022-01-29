Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.91

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 105338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

