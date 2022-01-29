Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.51.

FB stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

