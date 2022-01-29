Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Up 280.8% in January

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 280.8% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $$10.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Metro has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Metro Company Profile

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

