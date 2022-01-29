Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$16.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.62. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$68.34.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

