Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Metsä Board Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Metsä Board Oyj alerts:

Shares of MTSAF opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Metsä Board Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service and graphical packaging applications.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Metsä Board Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsä Board Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.