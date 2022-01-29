Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $355.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.