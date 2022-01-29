Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlesex Water stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.