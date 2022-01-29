Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.37. 91,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,311. The company has a market capitalization of $602.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

MSBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

