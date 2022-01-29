Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 17,905 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 171.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

