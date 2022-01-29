Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $66,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRZ stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

