Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $4,063,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $22.30 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

