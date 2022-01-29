Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 29,600 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mattel by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

