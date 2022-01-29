Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105,119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $86,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

