MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.67.

MKSI stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.42. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

