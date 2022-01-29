Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,185,230 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.