Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 2% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $19,173.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00404456 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

