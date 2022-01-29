Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

