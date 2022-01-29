Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 351,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,700. Monro has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Monro by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

