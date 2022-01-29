Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) Insider Acquires £2,476.80 in Stock

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) insider Caroline Roxburgh acquired 1,440 shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £2,476.80 ($3,341.61).

LON MTE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 169.20 ($2.28). The stock had a trading volume of 833,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 852.25. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 226.99 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04.

Get Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.