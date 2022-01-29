Morgan Stanley Cuts Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target to €36.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

UMICY opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Umicore has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

