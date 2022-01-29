Morgan Stanley Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $54.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.24.

NYSE:DVN opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

