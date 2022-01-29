Morgan Stanley Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $35.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

CHGG stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 25.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $9,209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,371,000 after buying an additional 183,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

