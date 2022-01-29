Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) COO Jonathan Pruzan Sells 18,414 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MS stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 57,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

