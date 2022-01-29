Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STJ. Barclays boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock traded down GBX 43.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,476.50 ($19.92). 2,275,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,795. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,612.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,585.84.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.