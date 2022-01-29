Morgan Stanley Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $274.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $274.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Shares of AMT opened at $246.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

