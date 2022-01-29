Morgan Stanley Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Invesco stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Invesco has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

