Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $124,764.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

