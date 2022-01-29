MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.44 ($88.01).

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 10th.

MorphoSys stock traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching €27.06 ($30.75). The company had a trading volume of 195,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €27.52 ($31.27) and a 52 week high of €101.50 ($115.34). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

