Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

