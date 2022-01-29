Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Price Target Raised to C$0.15 at Scotiabank

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MPVDF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 47.48%.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

