mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.25 Million

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004487 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043024 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00108314 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.