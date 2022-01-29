Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA opened at $12.64 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 158.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.