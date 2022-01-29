Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.43

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 230195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

