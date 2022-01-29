Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE:MUR opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.