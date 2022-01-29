musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading Up 0.9%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 163.50 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.21). Approximately 45 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 172.74. The firm has a market cap of £176.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 44,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £74,990.40 ($101,174.31).

musicMagpie Company Profile (LON:MMAG)

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

