Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

