Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,897 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.