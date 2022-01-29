Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $101.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.