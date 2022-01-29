Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter worth $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter valued at $240,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,796 shares of company stock worth $5,525,087 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

