Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.47 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.