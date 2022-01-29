Namecoin Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $18,116.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00004144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,367.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.36 or 0.00780236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00240870 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

