National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.43

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.43 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 12414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Beverage by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Beverage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.