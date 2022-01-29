National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.45 ($14.21).

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,092 ($14.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.80 billion and a PE ratio of 25.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 976.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston purchased 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,459.07). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,882 shares of company stock worth $2,005,701 over the last three months.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

