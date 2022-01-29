Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of DHI opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

