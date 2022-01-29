Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average of $218.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

