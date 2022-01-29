Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $575,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.34 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

